Leader attends mourning ceremony for Hazrat Zahra (SA)

Ayatollah Khamenei observed the Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony which marks martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh, where a number of officials and hundreds of different walks of life were attending.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) was the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and lady Khadijah (SA) and was the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and mother of Imam Hassan and Imam Hossein (AS).

Lady Fatemeh is a vital character in the religion of Islam and is considered a role model for all Muslim women.

MNA