Russia confirms it's received White House plan on ending war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in recent remarks that the US administration’s proposed peace plan was drafted before his meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska.

He explained that Russia had received the plan and believed it could be the basis for reaching a final peace agreement on the Ukraine crisis.

He stressed that no one had discussed the details of the plan with Russia, adding, the US administration has not yet been able to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side, because Ukraine is against the plan.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Ukraine may face a hard choice at a pivotal point in its almost four-year fight to defeat Russia.

MNA