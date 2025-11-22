Russian troops capture over 15 villages in eastern Ukraine

The ministry said that four settlements in the Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia's westward push, were now under its control, including Yampil, east of the Ukrainian-held city of Sloviansk, Reuters reported.

Ukraine on Thursday said Yampil remained under its control despite Russian infiltration attempts.

The Chief of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Thursday its forces had captured the largely destroyed city of Kupiansk, though Ukraine denied it.

On Friday, Kyiv said that Russian forces had launched six attacks on Kupiansk, but said nothing about it changing hands.

The Russian Defence Ministry statement on Friday said three other villages in the Donetsk region - Stavky, Novoselivka and Maslyakivka - were now under Moscow's control, as well as a village in neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff's evening frontline report noted that Stavky and Novoselivka were in areas under Russian attack but said nothing about territorial losses.

For months, fighting along the 1,200 km (775 miles) front line has centred on Russia's attempts to advance on the logistics centre of Pokrovsk.

