Nov 22, 2025, 8:35 PM

EU to convene to discuss Trump’s 28-point plan for Ukraine

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – European Council President António Costa has convened a special meeting of all 27 EU leaders on Ukraine for 24 November on the sidelines of the EU-African Union Summit in Luanda, Angola.

Costa announced the meeting following discussions on Ukraine at the G20 summit. "The American draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be crucial for a just and lasting peace. We are ready to do our part to ensure the sustainability of the future world," Costa wrote on X.

The announcement follows a joint statement by leaders of European states and institutions, along with prime ministers of Britain, Canada, Japan, and Norway, indicating that the US draft peace plan requires further development. The statement expressed concern over "the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," reports NBC News.

The 28-point framework suggests that Russia could be granted more territory than it holds, limits placed on Ukraine's army, and Kyiv prevented from ever joining NATO, according to NBC News. President Donald Trump has set Thanksgiving as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the framework, the outlet reports.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, announced on 22 Nobember that Kyiv will hold consultations with the United States in Switzerland regarding the cessation of the war.

