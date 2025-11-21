Israel alone unable to confront Iran militarily for a week

Speaking in a gathering of Basij voluntary forces at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on Friday, Ghalibaf pointed to the 12-day war waged by the Israeli regime and the United States back in June, saying that the Islamic Republic's power does not emerge from its missiles, but it comes from its popular support.

"If the people's hearts are with us, we are the strongest country, but if they are not, our missile launches will not as effective as they were [in the war.]"

The parliament speaker also said that the Israeli regime and the US backers were defeated in the battle at the hands of the Iranian people and their armed forces.

"Apart from the damage we sustained on the first day, on the sixth day of the war, the United States vice president [JD Vance] was seeking to negotiate a halt to the conflict through talking to the Iranian foreign minister," he said.

Ghalibaf added, "The enemy entered with military force, and we warned and punished him with military force."

He went on to say that the Zionist regime is unable to continue the war with Iran for more than a week on its own, stressing that "It was only able to survive for a few days with the support it received from the United States and NATO."

He continued to say the enemy continued its animosity towards Iran after the failure in the 12-day battle in different forms, saying that it is seeking to separate the people from the Islamic Establishment through different means, including by waging psychological warfare.

The speaker further stressed that keeping the people on the Islamic Establishment's side is the real way to continue to defeat the enemy successfully.

