Iran missile program continues to grow stronger than ever

Iran’s armed forces are steadily enhancing the country’s missile capabilities, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Shekarchi stressed that Iran’s missile program is on a path of continuous growth. “Every single day we experience upward progress in this field, and we are certainly stronger today than we were yesterday, and we will be stronger tomorrow than we are today,” he said.

He also highlighted the foundational role of the late IRGC Aerospace Force commanders, particularly the late Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, in establishing the structure of Iran’s missile program. According to Shekarchi, Tehrani Moghaddam “laid the groundwork for this power and built the platform from which Iran has ascended in this domain.”

Last week, the commander of Tehran’s IRGC force said Iran’s missile capability is “uncontainable,” noting that enemies miscalculated during the 12‑day war. Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said one of the key factors behind Iran’s major achievements is the nation’s enduring hope for the future. Hassanzadeh stated that the 12‑day war brought a “complete and honorable victory” for the Iranian nation, the Islamic Revolution, and Islam, while delivering a lasting and bitter defeat to the enemies, including global arrogance, the United States, and the Israeli regime. He said the enemy believed it could neutralize Iran’s missile power at its origin, intercept any launches in mid‑course, and control missiles reaching occupied territories using a unified global air‑defense system.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia. On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/6662702