Top general lauds Basij invincibility against enemy’s threats

Speaking on the occasion of the National Basij Week, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi praised the popular mobilization forces (Basij) as a pillar of national strength and a source of inspiration for the resistance front, highlighting its decisive role in the contemporary hybrid warfare.

In a message released on Thursday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi marked Basij Week by recalling Imam Khomeini’s historic decree that founded the Basij as a popular and faith-driven force rooted in sacrifice and insight.

The top commander described Basij as not just an organization but a culture and a complete school of thought, shaped by the spirit of Ashura and dedicated to defending the ideals of Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

Major General Mousavi highlighted Basij’s decisive contributions over the past 45 years --from the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) to confronting modern hybrid and cognitive warfare.

He also emphasized its active role in reconstruction, public security, scientific advancement, and nationwide progress.

Amid intensified media, economic, and psychological warfare waged by the enemies of the Islamic Republic, Basij remains the symbol of the Iranian nation’s awareness, resistance, and intelligence, he stated.

Major General Mousavi referred to the recent 12-day war imposed by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran on June 13, 2025, and said that Basij once again demonstrated the Iranian nation’s steadfast will by standing as a firm shield for the Revolution, national security, and independence.

