Blast in Pakistan's Hyderabad leaves dozens killed, injured

A powerful explosion was reported in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan. Building collapses, several people reported buried under rubble

The blast occurred near the Machi Goth airport area, with tremors felt across a wide radius.ore details awaited.

The massive explosion caused a major building collapse which left several people dead and trapped under the debris. There are reports that the blast took place near the Machi Goth airport area and the shockwaves were felt across nearby regions., local Pakistani media said.

According to reports, the explosion occurred inside a fireworks building in the Latifabad area, leading to a complete collapse of the structure. Local officials say that more than six people have died, while over 30 others have suffered injuries. The number of casualties may increase as rescue teams have reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. They are searching for the survivors under the rubble after the massive blast rocked the area.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. The video shows scenes of chaos, with clouds of smoke rising from the site and people running for safety. Emergency teams, police and firefighters arrived quickly and began rescue operations, but several individuals are still believed to be trapped.

MNA