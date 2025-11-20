  1. Politics
Nov 20, 2025, 10:14 PM

Russia, Iran FMs hold phone call

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday evening that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversation.

According to the Russian TASS news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that "The main topic of discussion between the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers was regional security issues."

Lavrov and Araghchi also spoke on Monday to discuss the regional issues as well as developments in the IAEA's Board of Governors (BoG) meeting.

