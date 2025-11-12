  1. Culture
Invaluable artifacts stolen from Syria national museum

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Thieves broke into Syria’s national museum and stole several ancient statues dating back to the Roman era, officials said Tuesday.

The National Museum of Damascus was briefly closed after the heist was discovered early Monday. The museum had reopened in January.

The country’s largest museum houses priceless antiquities. An official from Syria’s Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums told The Associated Press that six marble statues were stolen, and that an investigation was ongoing.

Another official told the AP that the theft occurred Sunday night and was discovered when one of the doors at the classical department was found broken.

Syria has been grappling with chaos and insecurity after the fall of Assad government last year by foreign-backed HTS terrorists. 

