Istanbul talks on Ukraine should be revived: Erdogan

Erdoğan noted that the previous negotiations had been quite productive, APA reported.

“During the three rounds of talks, progress was made particularly on humanitarian issues. In addition, the parties were able to address direct ceasefire and peace plans, as well as military matters,” he said.

“We consider these valuable steps. In today’s meetings, we emphasized the importance of continuing the Istanbul process with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach. I expressed our belief that the Istanbul talks represent an important stage in efforts toward a diplomatic solution at a time when the destructive consequences of the war are deepening for both sides.”

MNA