  1. Politics
Nov 19, 2025, 8:24 PM

Istanbul talks on Ukraine should be revived: Erdogan

Istanbul talks on Ukraine should be revived: Erdogan

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The Russia-Ukraine Istanbul talks should be revived, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an announcement made after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Erdoğan noted that the previous negotiations had been quite productive, APA reported.

“During the three rounds of talks, progress was made particularly on humanitarian issues. In addition, the parties were able to address direct ceasefire and peace plans, as well as military matters,” he said.

“We consider these valuable steps. In today’s meetings, we emphasized the importance of continuing the Istanbul process with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach. I expressed our belief that the Istanbul talks represent an important stage in efforts toward a diplomatic solution at a time when the destructive consequences of the war are deepening for both sides.”

MNA

News ID 238975

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News