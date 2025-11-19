EU’s ability to pressure China over Ukraine is limited

According to Mehr News Agency, speaking at a Bloomberg event, Kallas explained that, due to deep economic ties with the European Union, Beijing could "cause damage" to the bloc’s countries in response to sanctions.

"China is acting very smartly by increasing its geopolitical influence," she noted, TASS reported.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China seeks an end to the Ukrainian crisis and will play a constructive role in promoting its political settlement. As the Chinese diplomat noted, China maintains a consistent position on the Ukraine issue, "based on the essence of the matter itself, adhering to the principles of fairness and objectivity."

