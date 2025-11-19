Pezeshkian's message to MBS was just about bilateral issues

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in response to a question from journalists on Wednesday regarding the US President’s claim yesterday about negotiations with Iran that “There is currently no talks underway between Iran and the US.”

Referring to the history of repeated US breaches of obligations and excessive demands, the spokesperson clarified that “As the Foreign Minister has repeatedly emphasized, negotiating with a party that does not believe in the reciprocity of negotiations, boasts about its wrongdoing in military aggression against Iran and the killing of Iranian children, and clearly seeks to dictate its own demands will not make sense.”

In response to another question about the message sent by the President Pezeshkian to the Saudi Crown Prince and its connection to the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to the United States, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that, "The President's message to the Saudi Crown Prince, which was delivered by the new head of our country's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, had only a bilateral content and contained the Islamic Republic of Iran's gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the services provided to Iranian pilgrims during last year's Hajj ceremony and the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination for the successful holding of this year's Hajj ceremony."

