Iran’s President sends written message to Saudi Crown Prince

According to Mehr News Agency, a written message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was handed over by Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, to Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency reported that the message was received during a meeting between Prince Abdulaziz and Rashidian at the Interior Ministry in Riyadh. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, was also present at the meeting.

