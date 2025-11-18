Tehran never sought producing nuclear weapons

According to Mehr News Agency, President Pezeshkian held a meeting with the new Ambassador of Austria to Tehran, Friedrich Stift, on Tuesday.

During the ceremony in which Stift presented his credentials, Pezeshkian referred to the positive and historic background of Tehran-Vienna relations. He said the bilateral relationship between the two countries has always been friendly, constructive, and based on mutual respect, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to deepen and expand ties in all areas.

The Iranian president said that interaction, cooperation, and the expansion of relations with all countries based on friendship, peace, and shared interests form the core of Iran’s foreign policy. He added that since the early days of the formation of his government, ill-wishers have attempted to disrupt Iran’s positive engagement with the international community by making false claims and extensive propaganda, seeking to cast doubt on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and that the country’s nuclear program is fully aimed at using peaceful nuclear capabilities to meet public needs in health, medicine, industry, agriculture, science, and technology.

Wishing success for Austria’s new ambassador during his mission, Pezeshkian expressed hope that he would provide an accurate and fair picture of Iran’s realities and help counter false anti-Iran narratives.

The president also highlighted the government’s internal approach to fostering unity among Iran’s various ethnic and religious groups and emphasized that, regionally and globally, Iran seeks constructive relations based on mutual respect and respect for the territorial integrity of neighbors and other states.

Friedrich Stift, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from Austria’s president to Pezeshkian. Recalling his first diplomatic mission in Iran, he said it coincided with the nuclear negotiations and noted that the unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA resulted in bitter consequences.

He added that he had followed recent military attacks against Iran with deep sadness, noting that as a friend of Iran, those events deeply affected him. He stressed that Austria has never approved such actions and has consistently emphasized resolving issues through dialogue, engagement, and diplomacy.

Stift reiterated his county's readiness to support diplomatic processes, adding that Austria is always prepared to host talks and facilitate dialogue. He expressed hope that the coming years will bring stability, peace, and progress to the world, especially for Iran and its people.

He also said he would make every effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

