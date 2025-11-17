Iran’s VP meets with Russian PM at SCO meeting

According to Mehr News Agency, Aref, who has traveled to Moscow to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), met with the Russian prime minister at the first day of his visit to the Russian capital of Moscow.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization consists of countries including Iran, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, etc. and is an international organization that accounts for at least 24% of the world's total area, 65% of the area of ​​Eurasia, and 42% of the world's population.

By 2024, its gross domestic product (GDP) was about 36% of the total global GDP.

Iranian First Vice President left Tehran for Moscow on Monday morning to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

