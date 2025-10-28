Iran freestyle runners-up at U23 World Championships

The Americans totaled 137 team points, finishing 10 points ahead of runners-up Iran. Japan finished a distant third with 85 team points, Tehran Times reported.

Iran captured two gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Abolfazl Mohammadnejad and Mobin Azimi each won gold in the 125kg and 92kg weight classes, respectively. Sina Khalili earned silver in the 70 kg division, along with three bronze medals awarded to Milad Valizadeh (57 kg), Mehdi Yousefi (79 kg), and Abolfazl Rahmani (86 kg).

The 2025 U23 World Championships were held in Novi Sad, Serbia, with the men's Freestyle competition taking place from Oct. 24–27.

MNA