Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistani capital

In a statement on Tuesday night, Esmaeil Baghaei also expressed condolences to the people and government of Pakistan, especially the families of the victims, and prayed to God Almighty for the speedy recovery and health of those injured in the incident.

A suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad killed 12 people and injured at least 27 others, the country's interior minister said Tuesday.

Shortly after the explosion, the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying it was a response to the government’s ongoing security operations in the northwest.

MNA