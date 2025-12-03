Afghan Taliban, Pakistan agree to maintain ceasfire

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration and Pakistan have held fresh peace talks in Saudi Arabia and agreed to maintain a ceasefire, the latest attempt to dial down tensions between the South Asian neighbors, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

A ceasefire has held in recent weeks between the two South Asian militaries, after the outbreak of deadly border clashes in October, following talks hosted by Qatar and Turkiye, although the two sides failed to come to a peace agreement.

The fresh talks were held in Saudi Arabia, three Afghan and two Pakistani officials, one of them based in Istanbul, told Reuters.

Both sides agreed on maintaining the ceasefire, they said.

MNA