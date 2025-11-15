Taliban industry minister visits Iran

Upon his arrival, the Afghan minister was received by the Governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan province General Mansour Bijar.

Bijar emphasized the need for strengthening the economic, cultural and infrastructural relations between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province and neighboring Afghanistan.

The expansion and development of cooperation between the two countries lays the ground for sustainable development and regional security, he stressed.

He introduced Sistan and Baluchestan province as one of the gateways between Iran and Afghanistan, and termed its extensive economic and cultural opportunities ‘important’.

Taking advantage of shared cultural, religious, and linguistic capacities, the Iranian province and Afghanistan can pave the way for stepped-up trade exchanges and attraction of the investment opportunities, the governor general highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bijar pointed to the province's human and natural capacities, stating that the use of these capacities will play an important role in achieving goals of cooperation, so that this meeting will be a prelude to a broader and sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

Visiting economic infrastructure of Iran's southern province and attending the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission meeting are among the most important programs of the day-long visit of the Taliban's industry minister to this province.

MNA/6656145