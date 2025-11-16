Iran best transit route for landlocked countries: VP Aref

He made the remarks in a meeting of the National Border-to-Border Transit Headquarters in Tehran, emphasizing that the transit sector for the Islamic Republic of Iran can have economic and trade benefits with the neighboring countries.

Iran is the best transit route for landlocked countries that do not have access to the high seas, Aref underlined.

He further noted that the issue of transit and geographical location of the country has been emphasized at the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.

The transit is effective in developing tourism, cultural, and scientific relations, the Iranian vice president said, adding that expanding and deepening transit relations is influential in increasing political and regional cooperation.

He further called on the responsible officials and organizations to establish very close cooperation and interaction with the current administration to boost the status of transit in the country optimally.

Developing sustainable and maximal relations with the regional countries and neighbors in all sectors, including transit is the strategy of the administration of President Pezeshkian, Aref continued.

Iran’s roads and economy ministers also attended the meeting.

