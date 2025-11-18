Tehran, Niamey vow to expand ties in FMs call

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Niger’s Foreign Minister, discussing bilateral relations and exchanging views.

The Iranian foreign minister, referring to Iran’s determination to strengthen relations with African countries, emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two nations at the bilateral level as well as coordination in international fora.

Araghchi also invited the Nigerien foreign minister to visit Iran.

Bakary Yaou Sangaré, for his part, highlighted the excellent and friendly relations between the two countries and welcomed the invitation, expressing Niger’s readiness to expand bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

Iran has expanded diplomatic engagement with African nations in recent years as part of its broader foreign policy strategy to diversify partnerships and strengthen South–South cooperation. Niger and Iran have maintained friendly relations, with both countries expressing interest in developing ties in areas such as energy, education, agriculture, and multilateral coordination. Regular diplomatic exchanges, including high-level visits and phone consultations, form a key part of this relationship.

MNA/6659609