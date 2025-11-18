Iran condoles India over deadly bus crash in Saudi Arabia

According to Mehr News Agency, following the tragic deaths of a number of Indian Umrah pilgrims from the city of Hyderabad in a bus crash near the city of Medina, Esmaeil Baghaei, the Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended his sympathies to the families of the victims as well as to the people and government of India.

The senior Iranian diplomat prayed for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the accident.

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed and one person was wounded after a bus collided with a fuel tanker near Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The Hindustan Times reported the devastating incident occurred at around 1:30 am (India time) in the Mufrehat area, about 160 kilometres from Medina. The victims were reportedly Indian nationals, with some believed to be residents of the Indian state of Hyderabad.

