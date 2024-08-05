93 killed as Bangladesh protesters demand PM resign

Police on Sunday fired tear gas and threw stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of 76-year-old Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Demonstrations that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of the 15-year rule of Hasina.

Police as well as ruling party activists clashed with anti-government protesters in at least 20 districts on Sunday.

Local media reports citing law enforcement officials suggested Sunday's toll may have surpassed 93 deaths, taking the total killed since protests began in July to at least 300.

Police claimed that anti-government protesters attacked their officers, including storming a station in the northeastern town of Enayetpur.

"The terrorists attacked the police station and killed 11 policemen," said Bijoy Basak, a deputy inspector general.

Police and doctors at hospitals said at least 12 people were killed in the capital Dhaka, with several of the victims suffering bullet wounds, while 18 died in Bangladesh's northern district of Sirajganj.

