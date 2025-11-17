VP Aref departs for Russia to attend SCO meeting

According to Mehr News Agency, Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s First Vice President is set to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Tuesday.

As announced by the Iranian Embassy in Russia, ahead of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO, the meeting of national coordinators of SCO member states began on Friday in Moscow with the aim of consultations on the organization’s documents and proposals.

The meeting of national coordinators of SCO member states, with the participation of Mehrdad Kiaei, Director General for SCO and BRICS Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran’s national coordinator at the SCO, concluded on Sunday.

This meeting focuses on the upcoming SCO Prime Ministers’ summit and related issues, including the draft joint final declaration, implementation of the multilateral trade and economic cooperation program for the 2026–2030 period, and the Council of Heads of Government resolution on the organization’s 2026 budget.

Other key points on the agenda include the roadmap for cooperation among member states in the field of social development and social protection for the 2026–2028 period, cooperation between member states’ railway organizations, coordination of measures to improve financial infrastructure, development of e-commerce, promotion of mutual investments, and collaboration on combating plague.

