Talks for Sarakhs and Cheshmeh Soraya electric train underway

Speaking ahead of the 2nd Forum of China-Europe Railway Connectivity in Chinese capital of Beijing on Monday, Farzaneh Sadegh stated, “Given the geopolitical and strategic position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, the bilateral meetings will certainly be influential.”

Iran could be the gateway to Europe, and initial negotiations have also been held to launch an electric train on route from Sarakhs to Cheshmeh Soraya, she underlined, according to Mehr News Agency.

Since the railway structure in many countries has led to their development, given the capacities that exist in Iran both on the north-south route and the east-west transit route, the development of railway lines can certainly lead to the progress and development of the country, the roads minister opined.

the 2nd Forum of China-Europe Railway Connectivity will be held in Xian city, the capital of China’s Shaanxi province on Tuesday with the participation of high-ranking officials of the participating countries as well as activists of the railway sector.

