Poland reopens two border crossings with Belarus

According to Mehr News Agency, citing PAP news agency, the Bobrowniki crossing is open for cars, buses, and trucks, while the Kuznica crossing is open only for cars.

Warsaw’s move stems from the necessity to address the economic needs of Poland’s border areas and the fact that a migration crisis on the border has eased.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on October 28 that the country was ready to reopen the Bobrowniki and Kuznica crossings on the border with Belarus. He stressed that their reopening had been postponed in late October due to the need to coordinate with Lithuania.

On October 28, the Lithuanian authorities decided to close the border with Belarus until the end of November, citing the fight against smuggling.

