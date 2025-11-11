Iranian weightlifters snatch medals at 2025 ISG

Iliya Salehipour claimed a silver medal at the men’s 88kg by lifting 162kg in snatch and 197kg in clean and jerk for a total of 359kg.

Uzbekistan’s Sarvar Zafarjonov won the gold medal with (161-202-363) and the bronze medal went to Oman’s weightlifter Amur Al Khanjari with (153-201-354).

Also, Reyhaneh Karimi seized a bronze medal at the women’s 69kg. She lifted 95kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk and finished in third place with a total of 221kg.

Grueso Ingrid of Bahrain and Gungor Nuray of Turkey won gold and silver with 234 and 233, respectively.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from November 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA/TSN