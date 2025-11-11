Iranian table tennis teams win medals: 2025 ISG

The men’s team, comprising Benyamin Faraji, Amirhossein Hodaei, and Mohammad Mousavi Taher, were defeated by Kazakhstan 8-1 in the final.

The women’s team lost to Turkey 8-2 in the semifinals and earned bronze, according to Tehran Times.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA