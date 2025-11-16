Tel Aviv signals conditions for F-35 deal with Saudi Arabia

Israel does not oppose the U.S. selling F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, but wants it be conditioned on the kingdom normalizing its relations with the Israel, two Zionist officials said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is expected to meet President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The F-35 deal, a US-Saudi security agreement and possible normalization with Israel will be key topics in the meeting.

Trump told the Saudi Crown prince in a phone call last month that, with the Gaza war ending, he expects Saudi Arabia to move toward normalization with Israel, Axios reported.

On Friday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One while traveling from Washington to Florida that he is going to discuss with MBS the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel.

"I hope that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords fairly shortly," he said.

Trump confirmed that he is considering a possible weapons deal with Saudi Arabia that includes F-35 fighter jets.

RHM/