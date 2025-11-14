E3 plans new anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG

The IAEA Board of Governors will convene its regular November meeting at the Agency's headquarters starting on Wednesday in Vienna.

The correspondent of the Tehran-based Press TV based in Vienna confirmed on Friday, citing diplomatic sources, that the E3 was set to introduce a new anti-Iran resolution. The move follows IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s November 12 report on Iran’s nuclear program, which focused on uranium stockpile estimates.

He, however, noted that the draft resolution has not been delivered to the IAEA so far and is currently being discussed in the three European countries’ capitals.

He added that it is yet unclear if the United States will co-sponsor the resolution.

Pointing to Moscow’s reaction to the E3’s decision, he said Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has warned that the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal have brought the situation to a "complete impasse."

Ulyanov has said Iran will once again be the "main issue" on the agenda of the 35-member Board of Governors’ meeting next week, the reporter added.

The senior Russian diplomat also stressed that the Iranians are demonstrating a "very constructive approach and this is a big plus."

Grossi’s latest report covers the period since the director general’s last assessment in early September and revisits the fallout from the June aggression on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States.

The aggression led Tehran to halt all cooperation with the agency, citing “politically motivated” resolutions and the IAEA’s refusal to condemn terrorist attacks on its nuclear infrastructure and personnel.

The director general focuses on verification issues that have arisen since Iran lawfully suspended cooperation in late June due to internal legislation and security concerns.

The report includes the agency’s estimate of Iran’s enriched-uranium stockpile as of June 13, shortly before cooperation was suspended. The IAEA assesses the total to be 9874.9 kg, of which 9040.5 kg is in the form of UF6.

While avoiding comment on the June US-Israeli illegal attacks against safeguarded Iranian nuclear facilities, Grossi has called on Tehran to cooperate with the agency and give inspectors access to the affected sites.

On June 25—just one day after Iran’s retaliatory strikes ended the 12‑day assault—the parliament unanimously voted to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA.

Lawmakers argued the decision stemmed from concerns that agency resolutions, particularly the Board of Governors’ June 12 measure, had laid the groundwork for the Israeli attacks.

Although talks with the IAEA resumed in September, Tehran cautioned that Britain, France, and Germany’s move to invoke the UN “snapback” mechanism following the Cairo agreement introduced “new conditions” that effectively nullified the framework.

The agency, however, has offered no criticism of the E3 decision, while continuing to press Iran to meet its safeguards obligations under all circumstances.

