Putin, Netanyahu discuss Iran’s nuclear program in phone call

According to the Kremlin’s press office, the two sides exchanged views on the regional situation, including developments in Gaza amid the ongoing ceasefire framework and the process of exchanging Palestinian and Israeli captives.

The Kremlin statement added that both sides also reviewed issues related to Syria, as well as the status of Iran’s nuclear program. Putin and Netanyahu expressed interest in exploring negotiated solutions concerning the Iranian nuclear file.

Russia’s state media noted that Putin and Netanyahu had previously spoken on October 6, when they discussed broader Middle East developments and the situation in Gaza. During that call, the two also addressed US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for Gaza, with Putin outlining Russia’s position.

