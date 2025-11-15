Massive fire engulfs South Korean warehouse

According to Yonhap news agency, a fire broke out at the logistics center of E-Land Fashion in the central city of Cheonan on early Saturday, but no casualties were reported, according to firefighting authorities.

The fire occurred at the four-story logistics center in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 6 a.m. and the main blaze was contained at 3:30 p.m., about nine and a half hours after the fire began, according to firefighters.

To put out fire, authorities mobilized 430 personnel, 11 helicopters and 150 pieces of equipment. Though the main blaze was contained, the response level is still being maintained at Level 2 as there are many embers inside the center, according to officials.

No casualties were reported as the fire broke out hours before work began. During weekdays, around 500 people are working at the facility.

MNA