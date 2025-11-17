Minister's plane crashes leaving Congo mine disaster

According to Mehr News Agency, Isaac Nyembo, the minister's communications advisor, told the media at the airport after the incident that the aircraft was flying from the capital, Kinshasa, when it ran off the runway during landing at Kolwezi airport in Lualaba province.

"Moments later, the aircraft caught fire," he added, Anadolu news agency reported.

Nyembo said about 20 passengers were evacuated from the plane before it caught fire, but luggage was damaged.

The minister and other officials were on their way to Kolwezi to assess the situation at the Kalondo mine, where 32 people were killed in a mining accident on Saturday, the report added.

MA/PR