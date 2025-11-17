  1. World
  2. Africa
Nov 17, 2025, 7:28 PM

Minister's plane crashes leaving Congo mine disaster

Minister's plane crashes leaving Congo mine disaster

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Congolese Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba and other members of his delegation survived an accident when plane they were flying in caught fire after veering off the runway on Monday in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Mehr News Agency, Isaac Nyembo, the minister's communications advisor, told the media at the airport after the incident that the aircraft was flying from the capital, Kinshasa, when it ran off the runway during landing at Kolwezi airport in Lualaba province.

"Moments later, the aircraft caught fire," he added, Anadolu news agency reported. 

Nyembo said about 20 passengers were evacuated from the plane before it caught fire, but luggage was damaged.

The minister and other officials were on their way to Kolwezi to assess the situation at the Kalondo mine, where 32 people were killed in a mining accident on Saturday, the report added. 

MA/PR

News ID 238894

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News