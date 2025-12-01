  1. Politics
Rear Admiral Sayyari:

Homegrown production of destroyer symbol of self-sufficiency

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said that Iran could manufacture its first sophisticated “Jamaran” destroyer which is a symbol of self-sufficiency and progress.

Speaking in a ceremony held at Shahid Sattari University of Aeronautical Sciences and Technology in Tehran on Monday, he pointed to the importance of self-sufficiency in production of military equipment and warfare, noting that the idea of manufacturing military equipment was first instructed by founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari referred to the country’s military achievements, emphasizing that “Jamaran” destroyer was designed and produced in the country by expert domestic engineers, descrbing the destroyer as a symbol of self-sufficiency and industrial progress of the country.

He then pointed to the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who termed the country’s Navy Force a strategic force, saying that the Navy plays major role in ensuring national security and defending the borders of the country against external threats.  

