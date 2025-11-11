Iran fully prepared to counter any threat to its borders

Major General Abdollahi, during a visit to assess the combat readiness of the IRGC Navy in the Nazeat islands, stated that the inspection aimed to evaluate the force’s preparedness, noting that “significant progress has been made across various sectors in the islands and coastal areas.”

He highlighted the deployment of new and advanced capabilities to the IRGC Navy, which he said have strengthened the force’s operational power and enhanced its ability to conduct balanced and symmetrical warfare compared to previous years.

According to the commander, security is fully maintained across all Iranian islands and coastal regions, with operational units demonstrating heightened readiness to protect the country’s maritime and land borders, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He added that current readiness levels are “excellent,” emphasizing that thanks to highly motivated and dedicated personnel, the armed forces are now more capable than ever before, with enhanced capacities compared to past years.

On Monday, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that the country is constantly strengthening military capabilities in all domains, stressing that it remains a permanent strategic directive.

He stressed that upgrading the Army’s air force, and all other capabilities, has been a continuous priority since the Iran-Iraq war. “Threats evolve constantly, and we must always be prepared. If we are strong and possess high deterrence, no one will dare infringe on our national interests,” he said.

MNA/