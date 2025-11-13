Tehrani Moghaddam's wish to destroy Israel will be realized

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the IRGC Aerospace Force and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said that Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam was one of the most distinguished figures who deeply desired the destruction of the Zionist regime, a goal that, by the grace of God, will be fulfilled.

Shekarchi added that the blood of dear martyrs such as Martyr Amir Ali Hajizadeh flows in the veins of this nation and its armed forces, becoming a source of growing strength for the Islamic Republic day by day.

The senior spokesman emphasized that the pure blood of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam and other martyrs including Martyrs General Mohammad Bagheri, General Rashid, General Shadmani, General Salami, and other heroic members of the Aerospace Force is the source of dignity and vitality for the Islamic Revolution.

“We will never become weak,” he said. “With the ascension of each of these noble martyrs to the divine realm, the Islamic Republic of Iran becomes stronger and more steadfast.”

Major General Hasan Tehrani Moghaddam, a member of the IRGC since its establishment in 1979 and known as the ‘father of Iran’s missile program’, played a vital role in advancing the nation's defense capabilities. During the Iran-Iraq war, he served as the first commander of the artillery division within the Guards, establishing the artillery unit.

Following the war, Tehrani Moghaddam transitioned to the missile unit of the IRGC, where he assumed leadership and dedicated his efforts to research and development in missile technology until his martyrdom.

Tehrani Moghaddam was tragically martyred in an explosion in November 2011 west of Tehran. The blast came during a missile test at a base in Bid Ganeh. At least 16 others were killed in the blast.

Despite the loss of Tehrani Moghaddam who was the driving force behind Iran's missile program, the nation's ambitions in this field have not diminished. Since his martyrdom, Iran has continued to advance its missile technology, achieving significant milestones with the development of hypersonic missiles. This period has also seen the emergence of a burgeoning space program, demonstrating Iran's unwavering commitment to expanding its technological capabilities.

MNA/