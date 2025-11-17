Iran’s missile power cannot be contained: IRGC general

According to Mehr News Agency, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, speaking at the second scientific, cultural, and artistic congress honoring the martyred commander Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, said one of the key factors behind Iran’s major achievements is the nation’s enduring hope for the future.

Hassanzadeh stated that the 12‑day war brought a “complete and honorable victory” for the Iranian nation, the Islamic Revolution, and Islam, while delivering a lasting and bitter defeat to the enemies, including global arrogance, the United States, and the Israeli regime.

He said the enemy believed it could neutralize Iran’s missile power at its origin, intercept any launches in mid‑course, and control missiles reaching occupied territories using a unified global air‑defense system.

The commander noted that the determination and courage of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, the father of Iran's missile program, manifested in Iran’s youth, particularly within the Aerospace Force of the IRGC, and this spirit could never be understood by Iran’s adversaries.

Hassanzadeh concluded that in Tehrani Moghaddam’s doctrine, defeat does not exist: “It is either victory or martyrdom.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

In remarks on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran’s defensive capabilities have significantly strengthened since the imposed war in June, adding that the country is fully prepared to respond strongly in case of renewed war.

Araghchi highlighted that lessons learned from the conflict have enhanced Iran’s deterrent capability. “If a similar war occurs again, we are better prepared to respond. This preparedness is itself the strongest factor preventing future conflict,” he said. He also emphasized Iran’s enduring resilience in the face of four decades of sanctions, which have not broken the nation’s resolve or limited its capabilities.

