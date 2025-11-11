Iran joins Vienna and Strasbourg Agreements

Ali Bahreini, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, met with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang on Monday to deposit Iran’s instruments of accession and ratification of the two agreements, according to a post by the Iranian mission on X.

The post added that Bahreini and Tang “highlighted the pivotal role of intellectual property in national and global development and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation.”

The Strasbourg Agreement was adopted in 1971, establishing the International Patent Classification (IPC) system. The IPC provides a uniform way to categorize inventions and technical information in patent documents, making it easier for countries to search, compare, and share patent data.

The Vienna Agreement was adopted two years later. It created the Vienna Classification system for trademarks, providing a standardized way to categorize the figurative elements, such as logos and symbols, used in trademarks.

The system helps national and international trademark offices organize, search, and compare trademark data more efficiently, promoting consistency and cooperation in global intellectual property management.

