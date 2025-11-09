Iran squad named for Al Ain International Cup

The event brings together four World Cup teams — Egypt, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Cape Verde — at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain from Nov. 13 to 18.

It will be held during the official FIFA international window, featuring first‑team players preparing for major global competitions.

Iran will meet Cape Verde on Nov. 13, with the winners advancing to face the winners of the Uzbekistan–Egypt match in the final, while the losing teams will compete for third place.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis), Mohammareza Akhbari (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Mohammadamin Hazbavi (Sepahan), Ali Nemati (Foolad), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Danial Esmaeilifar (Tractor), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Hossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis)

Midfielders:

Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al Wahda), Saman Ghoddos (Kalba), Mehdi Tikdari (Gol Gohar), Mohammad Mohebbi (Rostov), Mehdi Hashemnejad (Tractor), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Alireza Kushki (Esteghlal)

Forwards:

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor), Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos), Ali Alipour (Persepolis), Mohammad Omri (Persepolis), Hadi Habibinejad (Chadormalou)

