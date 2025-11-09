  1. Technology
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – A longevity startup in the south of China is working to develop anti-ageing pills.

Lonvi Biosciences, a longevity startup in the south of China, works to develop anti-ageing pills using compounds contained in grape seed extract, the New York Times daily reported.

"It is possible to live up to 150 years [of age] and it will be a reality," in coming years, the daily quoted Liu Qinghua, a chief technical with Lonvi Biosciences, as saying.

Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract.

Researches by scientists from Shanghai proved that it increases the lifespan of mice by selectively killing senescent cells. However, the research works point out that the company is skeptical about the statements that modern medicine can completely defy the death.

