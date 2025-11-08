Iran response to Israel shattered all enemy calculations

IRGC Spokesman and Deputy for Public Relations Brigadier General Naeini, in his remarks, honored the memory of the martyrs of national power, highlighting the high knowledge and eloquence of the late IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami, noting that his speeches were always rich, deep, and impactful.

He said one indicator of defeat is when the aggressor requests a ceasefire, stressing, “In the 12-day imposed war, we were certainly victorious.”

The IRGC spokesman noted that the 12-day Israeli aggression against Iran was condemned by 120 countries, their governments, and state institutions. He emphasized that public resilience, economic and social endurance, unity between the people, government, and national institutions, and the strength of the armed forces played decisive roles in Iran’s victory.

Referring to the targeting of the IRIB headquarters during the conflict, Naeini highlighted the importance of psychological resilience in wartime. He said that despite damages to news sections and infrastructure after the Israeli strike, accurate reporting and media coverage continued without interruption.

Naeini underscored the key factors behind Iran’s success: divine assistance, the effective leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, national cohesion, accurate wartime narration, the “sacred unity” of all societal groups, and the steadfastness of the armed forces.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

