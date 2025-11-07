Imposed peace, imposed war threaten Muslim world independence

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with religious scholars, university professors, and political, cultural, and social leaders of Pakistan at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

Condemning the US’s dual policy towards the Islamic world, he warned that Washington, on one hand, attacks and occupies Islamic countries, and on the other hand, by promoting “Abraham Accords,” tries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

He emphasized, “No Muslim country should allow the establishment of relations with the enemy of Islam and Muslims. Whether it is ‘imposed peace’ or ‘imposed war,’ the result will be nothing but the weakening and dependence of Islamic countries and will prevent the independence and empowerment of the Islamic world.”

By referring to the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation and Iran’s successful resistance against the attacks of the Zionist regime, the speaker noted that the unity of the Islamic world and the strengthening of scientific and defensive capabilities are the only ways to confront arrogant plots.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s supportive stance towards Iran during the 12-day US-Israeli aggression in June, emphasizing the necessity of forming a united Islamic front against the enemies.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

Providing details about Iran’s legitimate response to the aggression, Ghalibaf noted that it was the US intervention that “rescued” Israel.

“It was the United States that controlled and revived the command center with its advisers and commanders,” he said, pointing to the large-scale destruction of Israeli targets hit by Iranian missiles from some 2,000 kilometers away.

Without the US support, the regime would have sustained a “heavy defeat in less than seven days,” he added.

Ghalibaf reiterated the call for unity across the Muslim world, adding that if any Muslim state is attacked by Israel, “all Muslims must confront it.”

He urged Muslim countries to unite and act together. “We must, by coming closer to one another, create the conditions to destroy this regime,” he added.

“With the support of the US, the Zionist regime is seeking to hit blows to the Muslim world, and currently, it is bombing Lebanon, Syria, and other Muslim countries,” he noted.

“If they wage a war against Iran, they seek to prevent Iran from being independent and powerful; they want a weak Iran so as to disintegrate it. You see the same situation in Syria, Libya, and Lebanon,” he added.

Ghalibaf urged stronger cooperation in science, technology, and education, adding that Muslim countries must be independent and powerful in many fields, especially high technology, to make up for centuries of backwardness.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Ghalibaf departed for Islamabad on Wednesday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Ayaz Sadiq.

MNA/IRN