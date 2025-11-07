Iran seeks peace, but will not bow to coercion: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a meeting with “Digital Economy Activists” in Tehran on Friday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that "We seek peace and security, but we will not bow to coersion."

The president added that, “They [Western states] say let’s negotiate about missiles, then they say you must not have missiles, and in return they will arm Israel and bomb us whenever they want.”

Pezeshkian also said that, “We want to live in peace, but we will not kneel to bullying.”

On June 13, Israeli regime backed by Washington launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The US also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid IS airbase in Qatar.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

