Trump admission shows involvement in Israeli aggression

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Trump’s public admission that he was “very much in charge” of the Israeli assault leaves no doubt about Washington’s being “actively involved” in an “unlawful” act of aggression.

“This admission constitutes irrefutable evidence of America’s direct involvement and active complicity in Israel’s unprovoked act of aggression against Iran,” Baghaei said, according to Press TV.

He also recalled that, at the onset of the war, American officials had denied any role in the Israeli offensive. “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on June 13, 2025, that Washington had no role in the war,” he noted, referring to Rubio’s statement at the time that the strikes were a “unilateral action” by Israel and that the US was “not involved in strikes against Iran.”

“That statement was an outright lie, of course; from the very beginning, it was clear that the United States was a full participant in Israel’s crime of aggression against the nation of Iran,” Baghaei added.

The Iranian spokesman said Trump’s remarks now serve as an “unambiguous acknowledgment of US responsibility for a wrongful act and a serious breach of international law.”

He called on the international community to hold Washington accountable for its “flagrant violation and the atrocious wrong it has committed.”

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.

Trump, who spoke at the White House on Thursday night, appeared to take full responsibility for what Washington had previously called an Israeli-only action.

“Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that,” he said.

Since the aggression, Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the outcome, claiming that the US “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. His comments on Thursday went further, suggesting he had orchestrated the war from the outset.

Trump had long campaigned as a “peace” candidate who claimed to oppose starting new wars.

At the time, Secretary Rubio said, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

MNA