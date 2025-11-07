Trump says he was in charge of aggression on Iran

Trump took responsibility for the initial Israeli attack on Friday.

According to Al-Jazeera, Trump's claims came while at the time of the aggression, the US administration was quick to distance itself from the attack.

But Trump has been increasingly taking credit for the outcome of the war.

“Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful,” the US president told reporters. “I was very much in charge of that. When Israel attacked Iran first, that was a great day for Israel because that attack did more damage than the rest of them put together.”

Trump’s comments came as he called on Republicans to revoke the filibuster rule to pass laws in the Senate with a simple majority. He argued that his party should move on the filibuster first in the same way that Israel launched the war against Iran.

Iran's devastating retaliatory response forced the US and Israeli regime to call for a halt to the war after 12 days.

MNA