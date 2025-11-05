Iran sympathizes with Indonesia, Philippines over fatal flood

In the wake of the devastating storm and floods in the Philippines and Indonesia, which resulted in the deaths of a large number of people in these two countries and severe financial losses, Esmaeil Baghaei expressed his sympathy to the governments and people of the Philippines and Indonesia.

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims, the Iranian diplomat wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incidents.

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the central Philippines climbed past 100 on Wednesday as the devastating impact on Cebu province became clearer after the worst flooding in recent memory.

Floodwaters described as unprecedented had rushed through the province’s towns and cities a day earlier, sweeping away cars, riverside shanties and even massive shipping containers.

