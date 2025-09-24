Typhoon Ragasa leaves 14 dead, 124 missing in Taiwan

After passing south of Taiwan, the typhoon was moving west over the South China Sea as of 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Heavy rain brought by the typhoon caused a barrier lake to overflow in the eastern Taiwanese county of Hualien, causing flooding, Al Jazeera reported.

The authorities said they have confirmed the deaths of 14 people, with 124 others listed as missing, in Hualien as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

They added that 34 people have also been injured in areas including Hualien County and the southern city of Kaohsiung.

Footage from the disaster-hit areas shows torrents of muddy water inundating buildings and sweeping away vehicles.

Firefighters and military troops have been sent to areas of Hualien County that were hit hard by the disaster to rescue survivors and assess the extent of damage.

The typhoon is now approaching southern China. China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that as of Tuesday, more than 1 million people had evacuated in the southern province of Guangdong.

Authorities in Hong Kong said as of Wednesday morning, 19 people had been injured due to the impact of the typhoon.

Philippine media reports said the typhoon has caused flooding and made roads impassable in the country's north. Authorities said four people have been killed and one person listed as missing, with over 39,000 others forced to evacuate.

MA/PR