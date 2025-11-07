Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 193 across Philippines, Vietnam

The storm tore through Vietnam on Friday, November 7, claiming five lives after devastating the Philippines earlier in the week, where officials raised the death toll to 188, Le Monde reported.

Kalmaegi brought record rains and flash floods to the central Philippines, sweeping away vehicles, containers, and homes before hitting Vietnam late Thursday.

Vietnam’s environment ministry reported five deaths and 57 houses collapsed in Gia Lai and nearby Dak Lak provinces.

Almost 3,000 other homes lost roofs or sustained damage, while 11 boats or ships sank.

Along Quy Nhon beach in Gia Lai, AFP journalists saw rescue workers, soldiers, and residents clearing debris, removing uprooted trees, and collecting metal roofing scattered by strong winds.

By Friday morning, authorities were still assessing the damage as power and communication outages affected several coastal areas.

Service to about one-third of affected regions had been restored, officials said.

Kalmaegi weakened as it moved northwest toward Laos, but Vietnam’s national weather bureau forecast continued heavy rain along the central coast.

Thailand also issued warnings for torrential rain and flooding beginning in its northeast and spreading nationwide.

In the Philippines, Kalmaegi had first struck the islands of Cebu and Negros before moving back out to sea.

