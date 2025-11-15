  1. World
Major incident declared after severe flooding in UK

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – A major incident has been declared in the aftermath of Storm Claudia, with more rain and flooding expected across Britain and Ireland on Saturday.

Four severe flood warnings had been issued by Natural Resources Wales as of 6 am. This means there was a “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community is expected”.

A yellow weather warning for rain across central and northern England, the south-west and Wales, expired at 6am on Satuday.

South Wales fire and rescue declared a major incident in Monmouth in the early hours of Saturday after “severe and widespread” flooding across the town and surrounding communities, The Guardian reported. 

Crews are working alongside Gwent police, ambulance services, mountain rescue, the coastguard and neighbouring fire and rescue services to carry out welfare checks, evacuations and rescues.

