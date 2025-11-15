Major incident declared after severe flooding in UK

Four severe flood warnings had been issued by Natural Resources Wales as of 6 am. This means there was a “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community is expected”.

A yellow weather warning for rain across central and northern England, the south-west and Wales, expired at 6am on Satuday.

South Wales fire and rescue declared a major incident in Monmouth in the early hours of Saturday after “severe and widespread” flooding across the town and surrounding communities, The Guardian reported.

Crews are working alongside Gwent police, ambulance services, mountain rescue, the coastguard and neighbouring fire and rescue services to carry out welfare checks, evacuations and rescues.

MA/PR